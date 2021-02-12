2 men hit and killed by car in Kumamoto Pref; driver arrested

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed two men on a highway in Amakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Thursday night.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:15 p.m. near a crossing along National Route 324, Sankei Shimbun reported. The car, driven by Masanao Yoshida, hit Sueo Yamakawa, 60, and Naoya Hirai, 21. The two men were taken to hospital with severe injuries but died late Thursday.
Police said Yoshida has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he didn’t notice the two pedestrians until it was too late to stop.© Japan Today
timeon
As a driver, I am always terrified by these accidents, and I always try to get as much information as possible to educate myself on the dangers of driving, especially at night. This articles lacks details, but checking the vernacular press, it seems that the two victims were in the middle of the road, not on, but near a crossing.
At night, on a large national route (2 lanes each direction), while the driver may not have been paying enough attention, that's harsh.
事故の目撃者によりますと、死亡した２人は片側２車線の道路の中央付近にいて