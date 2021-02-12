2 men hit and killed by car in Kumamoto Pref; driver arrested

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed two men on a highway in Amakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Thursday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:15 p.m. near a crossing along National Route 324, Sankei Shimbun reported. The car, driven by Masanao Yoshida, hit Sueo Yamakawa, 60, and Naoya Hirai, 21. The two men were taken to hospital with severe injuries but died late Thursday.

Police said Yoshida has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he didn’t notice the two pedestrians until it was too late to stop.

