2 men in serious condition after being shot in Osaka gambling joint

Two men were in a critical condition on Monday after they were shot in a members-only gambling establishment in Osaka’s Minami district.

According to police, the shooting took place at around 12:40 a.m. in the pub, which is also an online casino, on the third floor of a building in Chuo Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said such establishments are a source of income for crime syndicates.

At the time of the shooting, there were two employees and one male customer in the pub, police said. A man who appeared to be in his 30s entered and fire shots at the customer and an employee. He dropped the gun and fled.

The employee, 42, was hit in the stomach and the customer, 32, was shot in the head. Both men were in a coma. The second employee was not injured.

