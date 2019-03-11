Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 men in serious condition after being shot in Osaka gambling joint

1 Comment
OSAKA

Two men were in a critical condition on Monday after they were shot in a members-only gambling establishment in Osaka’s Minami district.

According to police, the shooting took place at around 12:40 a.m. in the pub, which is also an online casino, on the third floor of a building in Chuo Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said such establishments are a source of income for crime syndicates.

At the time of the shooting, there were two employees and one male customer in the pub, police said. A man who appeared to be in his 30s entered and fire shots at the customer and an employee. He dropped the gun and fled.

The employee, 42, was hit in the stomach and the customer, 32, was shot in the head. Both men were in a coma. The second employee was not injured.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sounds like a sore loser.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Food & Drink

Daikanyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Explore

Nescafe Opens Their First Nap Cafe in Oimachi, Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Lifestyle

Will ‘Voice Up Japan’ Encourage Japanese Women to Finally Speak Up About Inequality?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

These Are The Top 15 Sakura Inspired Beauty Products For Spring 2019

Savvy Tokyo