2 men rob elderly couple of ¥4.6 mil

TOKYO

Two men broke into the home of an elderly couple in Higashimurayama, Tokyo, on Monday, and stole 4.6 million yen.

According to police, at around 1:15 a.m., the two men broke into the house of an 84-year-old man and his 83-year-old wife by smashing their first-floor bedroom window, Fuji TV reported. They threatened the couple with a box cutter and demanded money.

After the couple handed over 4.6 million yen which was hidden beneath the floor boards under the bed, the intruders bound the couple's feet and wrists and covered their mouths with tape before fleeing. The man suffered a light injury to his arm, police said.

Police said the woman managed to free herself and called her son for help.

The couple told police the men wore white face masks, appeared to be in their 20s and were about 170 cms tall.

Police said that about a week ago, a man identifying himself as a police officer called the man to warn him about phone scams and asked him if he kept any money at home. The man told the bogus officer that he kept a large amount of cash in the house.

The police will never ask this question when issuing a warning. They will simply warn people about the risks and offer suggestions on how to reduce that risk.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

