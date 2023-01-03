Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 men stabbed in restaurant fight in Kanagawa

KANAGAWA

Two men were stabbed in a fight at a Vietnamese restaurant in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday night.

Police said they received a call from the restaurant at around 7 p.m. in which the caller said some customers were fighting, Kyodo News reported. When police arrived at the scene, they found two Vietnamese men in their 20s, bleeding from knife wounds to the back and stomach. They were taken to a hospital where doctors said their wounds were not life-threatening.

The man who stabbed them fled and police are looking for him based on a description given by other customers and street surveillance camera footage taken outside the restaurant. He is also believed to be a Vietnamese national.

And unprovoked knife attacks are an entirely foreign concept? Still, it doesn’t help the already low image of Vietnamese in Japan as it is.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

