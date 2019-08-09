2 men stabbed in separate incidents in Yokohama; suspect arrested

Two men were stabbed Friday evening in separate incidents in Yokohama, with a male suspect living in the neighborhood arrested, police said Saturday.
A 45-year-old parcel delivery serviceman was stabbed in the abdomen around 7:15 p.m. while working in the city's Minami Ward. About five minutes later, a 49-year-old public servant was slashed in his left arm on a road about 70 meters away from where the first incident occurred. The injuries of the two victims are not life-threatening, the police said.
On Saturday, the police arrested Yoshio Kayama, a 46-year-old unemployed man, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the public servant's case. They are investigating whether Kayama also stabbed the deliveryman.
Investigators said Kayama has admitted to stabbing the public servant but said God told him to do it. The police will judge whether he can be held criminally responsible.
The victims told investigators they had never previously met their assailant.© KYODO
oldman_13
How many more of these incidents do we need to sow that things are no longer the same in Japan?
Do the hustle
Random stabbing! It must be summer in Tokyo. Perhaps they will catch him or maybe he will just disappear into the concrete jungle. However, if they do catch him, his motivation will be, “I just wanted to kill someone.”
pudus
"Two men were stabbed Friday evening in separate incidents in Yokohama with a male suspect on the run, police said."
That sounds like attempted murder. But the spin says: The injuries of the two victims are not life-threatening, the police said.
and what about the concealed weapon charge duh?
wowyz
"and what about the concealed weapon charge "
maybe they have open carry laws
Janet Toop
With all the knife attacks in Japan, this easily could be two totally different guys who did the dual stabbings.
Jonathan Prin
70 m away, 5 minutes later. Separate incidents.
Some are on drugs here or radioactive are worse then thought, maybe because of temperatures....or all those reasons ;) ?