2 men stabbed in separate incidents in Yokohama; suspect arrested

Two men were stabbed Friday evening in separate incidents in Yokohama, with a male suspect living in the neighborhood arrested, police said Saturday.

A 45-year-old parcel delivery serviceman was stabbed in the abdomen around 7:15 p.m. while working in the city's Minami Ward. About five minutes later, a 49-year-old public servant was slashed in his left arm on a road about 70 meters away from where the first incident occurred. The injuries of the two victims are not life-threatening, the police said.

On Saturday, the police arrested Yoshio Kayama, a 46-year-old unemployed man, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the public servant's case. They are investigating whether Kayama also stabbed the deliveryman.

Investigators said Kayama has admitted to stabbing the public servant but said God told him to do it. The police will judge whether he can be held criminally responsible.

The victims told investigators they had never previously met their assailant.

