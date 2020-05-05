2 men stabbed in Tokyo apartment over noise dispute; one dead

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 60-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he attacked a father and son over a noise dispute in their apartment building on Monday night.

The son, Katsuyuki Kobayashi, 38, died later in hospital, while his father, who is in his 60s, is in a stable condition, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at at apartment building in Adachi Ward at around 8:15 p.m. Police said the suspect, Seiji Hiruta, lived next door to the elder Kobayashi whose son and wife were visiting him for the Golden Week holidays. The father told police he and his son heard Hiruta banging on the door, yelling, “Come out. I’m going to kill you.”

When they opened the door, Hiruta stabbed the son in the abdomen with a knife, and beat the father about the head with a plastic hammer.

Police quoted Hiruta as saying, “The apartment [next door] was so noisy, and my patience had reached its limit.”

