2 men stabbed in separate incidents in Yokohama

Two men were stabbed Friday evening in separate incidents in Yokohama with a male suspect on the run, police said.
A 45-year-old parcel delivery serviceman was stabbed in the abdomen around 7:15 p.m. while walking in the city's Minami Ward. About five minutes later, a 49-year-old public servant was slashed in his left arm on a road about 70 meters away from where the first incident occurred.
The injuries of the two victims are not life-threatening, the police said.
Police believe a man in his 20s to 40s attacked the men, both of whom told investigators they had never previously met their assailant.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
How many more of these incidents do we need to sow that things are no longer the same in Japan?
Do the hustle
Random stabbing! It must be summer in Tokyo. Perhaps they will catch him or maybe he will just disappear into the concrete jungle. However, if they do catch him, his motivation will be, “I just wanted to kill someone.”