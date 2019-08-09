2 men stabbed in separate incidents in Yokohama

Two men were stabbed Friday evening in separate incidents in Yokohama with a male suspect on the run, police said.

A 45-year-old parcel delivery serviceman was stabbed in the abdomen around 7:15 p.m. while walking in the city's Minami Ward. About five minutes later, a 49-year-old public servant was slashed in his left arm on a road about 70 meters away from where the first incident occurred.

The injuries of the two victims are not life-threatening, the police said.

Police believe a man in his 20s to 40s attacked the men, both of whom told investigators they had never previously met their assailant.

