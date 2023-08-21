Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 men steal ¥3 million from apartment in Tokyo

TOKYO

Two men broke into an apartment in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district on Monday afternoon and stole three million yen in cash after spraying the male occupant with a substance.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m., Kyodo News reported. The man in the apartment is an employee of a company that rents and operates out of the apartment. He was working alone at the time. Police said he did not suffer any injuries other than eye irritation from the spray.

The crime scene is about 400 meters north of JR Ikebukuro Station in an area lined with restaurants and condominiums.

