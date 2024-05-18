 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
2 men suffer knife wounds after being attacked in Osaka bar

OSAKA

Two men suffered knife wounds after a fight broke out among a group of men at a bar in in Minami, Osaka, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:10 a.m. at a bar on the second floor of a building in Chuo Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. A bar employee called 110.

Police said one man in his 20s was stabbed in the buttocks, while a second man in his 20s was stabbed in the chest. They were taken to hospital and their wounds are not life threatening, police said.

Bar employees said the victims were attacked by at least three other men who all fled after the incident.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage taken outside the building to try and identify the suspects. Police did not say if the victims, who are friends, knew their attackers.

So many knife attacks!

Is it not against the law to carry a knife? Why does a person carry a knife unless they’re looking to use it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

