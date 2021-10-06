Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 men wanted for home break-in and robbery of ¥110 million

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo are looking for two men who forced their way into a home and stole 110 million in cash.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Monday in the 3-story residence of a Chinese man in his 30s in Arakawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the victim claimed he operates a trading company.

Police said he told them that he had just returned home by car and was grabbed by the two suspects from behind and forced into the house. He said the intruders tied his hands and feet with adhesive tape. Later that morning, they ordered him at knifepoint to contact a male employee to prepare the money and leave it in a bag outside his front door at around noon.

The two men took the money and left. The the victim managed to remove the adhesive tape about 30 minutes later and called 110. Police said he suffered a bruise to his right arm and other injuries.

The man told police his attackers spoke Chinese.

Login to comment

Later that morning, they ordered him at knifepoint to contact a male employee to prepare the money and leave it in a bag outside his front door at around noon.

And that male employee didn’t immediately contact the police?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Police said the victim claimed he operates a trading company.

why "claimed", I wonder....

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Not suspicious at all

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

