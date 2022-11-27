2 men, woman rob man sleeping on park bench

Two men and a woman robbed a 20-year-old man who was sleeping on a park bench in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at around 12:20 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, a company employee, told police that he had missed the last train and was lying on a park bench when he was approached by the trio.

He said they pulled him up off the bench and asked if he had any money. One of the men threatened him with a knife and cut his jacket. The victim handed over 20,000 yen in cash and his credit cards and the trio ran away.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage taken in the area to try and identify the two men and woman.

