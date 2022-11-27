Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 men, woman rob man sleeping on park bench

1 Comment
OSAKA

Two men and a woman robbed a 20-year-old man who was sleeping on a park bench in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at around 12:20 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, a company employee, told police that he had missed the last train and was lying on a park bench when he was approached by the trio.

He said they pulled him up off the bench and asked if he had any money. One of the men threatened him with a knife and cut his jacket. The victim handed over 20,000 yen in cash and his credit cards and the trio ran away.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage taken in the area to try and identify the two men and woman.

1 Comment
How low down. How despicable. How cowardly. How utterly shameful. When caught, the two men and woman should each be sentenced for 20 years in prison. One year for each year of the young victim's age. ..

4 ( +5 / -1 )

But Japan is so safe, so crime free! Said only by those who live with rose colored glasses!

While Japan may have less violent crime, it is far from "crime free", and people coming here need to keep their wits about themselves. Seems like Japanese need to as well!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

