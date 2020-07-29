Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 Americans held in Ghosn's escape say they won't flee U.S.

0 Comments
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
BOSTON

A U.S. magistrate judge improperly denied release to a father and son wanted by Japan on charges that they helped sneak former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of that country, their attorneys said Tuesday.

Lawyers for Michael and Peter Taylor urged U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to immediately free the men on bail. Their lawyers insisted the Taylors have no plans to flee the U.S. as they fight their extradition to Japan, noting that the men returned to Massachusetts from Lebanon earlier this year, even though they knew Japan was seeking their arrest.

"If he manages to flee, he faces the life of exile, he faces the life as a fugitive," attorney James Ulwick said of Peter Taylor. “Where would he go to?"

The Taylors have been locked up in a Massachusetts jail since their arrest in May. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell denied them bail earlier this month, saying they pose a flight risk.

Japan is asking the U.S. to hand over Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, and his 27-year-old son Peter Taylor so they can be tried on charges that they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in a box last year while he was out on bail and awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations.

Bank records show Ghosn wired more than $860,000 to a company linked to Peter Taylor in October 2019, prosecutors said in court documents. Ghosn's son also made cryptocurrency payments totaling about $500,000 to Peter Taylor in the first five months of this year, prosecutors say.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hassink said the Taylors are asking the court to believe that they won't vanish while Japan tries to extradite them, when their actions in Ghosn's case have shown a complete disregard for the rule of law.

They're accused of “entering Japan with the sole purpose of helping a multimillionaire accused of financial crimes, Carlos Ghosn, escape from prosecution," Hassink said.

“Their efforts required months of planning, millions of dollars and it garnered worldwide attention. Despite these facts, the Taylors ask this court to trust them,” he said.

Talwani seemed skeptical of the Taylors' argument for release. She noted that part of their defense against extradition is that Ghosn's actions of skipping bail are not a crime in Japan, and therefore helping someone escape while they are out on bail isn't a crime either.

“It's hard to equate that with the idea that bail here would be something that would be respected," the judge said.

Talwani did not issue a ruling during Tuesday's hearing but said she would have one “shortly.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Join A Community Garden In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filling in the Work History Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Kayabuki no Sato

GaijinPot Travel