crime

2 arrested in Philippines over killing of 82-year-old Japanese woman

CABUYAO, Philippines

The Philippines' police have arrested two men on suspicion of killing an 82-year-old Japanese woman in the suburbs of Manila in August.

The 20-year-old and 16-year-old duo are alleged to have killed Reiko Maezawa, originally from Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, after entering her home in Cabuyao, Laguna Province.

Maezawa was found lying on the floor of her bedroom with her hands and legs tied and mouth gagged on the morning of Aug 2, according to police. Initial reports indicated that the suspects took her personal items, including a ring, cell phone and cash.

Police said the 20-year-old was a construction worker, and the minor was unemployed. The two, who lived near the victim's home, were arrested on Friday.

Maezawa was living alone at the time of her death after her Japanese husband died several years earlier.

