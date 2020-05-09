Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 naked bodies found in Tokyo love hotel

TOKYO

The naked bodies of a man and a woman were found in a love hotel room in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Sunday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of the man who was in his 50s and the woman who was in her 30s, were found at around 7:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Their names have not been released. Both had stab wounds and a blood-stained knife was found in the room.

Police said the couple checked into the hotel on Saturday. When they hadn’t checked out on Sunday, a hotel employee used a master key to enter the room and found the bodies lying on the bed.

The hotel is located about 400 meters from JR Hachioji Station.

© Japan Today

Must be the Hotel California.

Ewe and sort of creepy. Were their clothes there folded and tidy? This story makes it sound like they got there naked and found dead naked,

