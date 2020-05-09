2 naked bodies found in Tokyo love hotel

The naked bodies of a man and a woman were found in a love hotel room in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Sunday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of the man who was in his 50s and the woman who was in her 30s, were found at around 7:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Their names have not been released. Both had stab wounds and a blood-stained knife was found in the room.

Police said the couple checked into the hotel on Saturday. When they hadn’t checked out on Sunday, a hotel employee used a master key to enter the room and found the bodies lying on the bed.

The hotel is located about 400 meters from JR Hachioji Station.

