2 now accused of murder in drowning of boy in Shizuoka lake

Police said Tuesday that two men previously arrested in connection with the drowning death of a 17-year-old boy with Chinese nationality in a lake last month are now accused of murder.

Neo Horiuchi, 21, from Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, and an 18-year-old Filipino man from the same city were served fresh arrest warrants following their initial arrest in February for allegedly injuring and confining Ukawa Saito from Fukuroi in the prefecture.

Three minors, including one with Brazilian nationality, were also arrested last month for their alleged involvement in the confinement of Saito, whose body was found in Lake Hamana during the same month.

Saito, a student at a correspondence high school, went missing after visiting an acquaintance in Hamamatsu on the evening of Feb. 4.

Horiuchi and the Filipino man are suspected of drowning the boy in the lake between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Saito's body was discovered four days later by an angler, with an autopsy concluding he had drowned. According to investigative sources, his body had multiple bruises.

