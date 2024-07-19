2 police officers stabbed by drunk man in Ibaraki Prefecture

Two police officers were stabbed by a 66-year-old man with an ice pick at his apartment in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. NHK reported that about two hours before the incident, a taxi driver in Mito City had called police to report that a drunk man would not pay his fare. The man, Yoshio Tanaka, promised to pay the fare if he could go home. Police drove him home, followed by the taxi driver.

When they arrived at Tanaka’s apartment, the taxi driver and the police officers accompanied Tanaka to his apartment so that he could get money to pay for his fare. The two officers removed their knife-proof vests so as not to damage the interior. Once inside, Tanaka turned his back on the police, then swung around and stabbed a 38-year-old sergeant in the left chest and a 37-year-old sergeant in the stomach. The taxi driver called 110 and police rushed to the apartment and arrested Tanaka.

The wounded officers were taken to hospital where doctors said their injuries are not life-threatening.

