2 security guards stabbed at Soka Gakkai facility

Two security guards were attacked by a 19-year-old youth with a knife at a facility affiliated with Soka Gakkai in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported that the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, broke into the facility by climbing over a fence. Two guards confronted him and took him outside the building, when he pulled out a knife and slashed them before he was subdued.

Police said the guards sustained injuries to their arms. One received a stomach wound. Both were taken to hospital, along with the suspect who also received some knife wounds in the struggle.

Police said the suspect, who has been charged with assault, has so far given no motive for his actions and will wait until he recovers before questioning him further.

