2 sisters sent to prosecutors after keeping 40 cats in Nagoya apartment

Papers were sent to prosecutors Tuesday on two sisters aged 48 and 49, charging them with violation of the Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Law after they kept 40 cats in their municipal apartment in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture.

According to police, the sisters kept the cats in their apartment in Kita Ward between April and June 6, letting them breed in unsanitary conditions, Fuji TV reported. Pets are not allowed at the municipal housing complex and neighbors complained about the smell of the cats. Two dead cats were also found buried among rubbish put out by the sisters.

An eviction order was issued in June and the cats were taken to an animal welfare center. Police quoted the women as saying they couldn’t afford to have the cats spayed.

They moved into the apartment in February of 2017.

© Japan Today