2 sisters stabbed in taxi outside their home in Okinawa

Two sisters were stabbed by a man in a taxi in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, early Sunday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Local media quoted police as saying the suspect followed the taxi and when it stopped in front of the women’s residence, he parked behind the taxi, and stabbed the two women as they were about to get out of the vehicle. The man then got back into his car and drove off.
The two women suffered stomach wounds and were taken to hospital where doctors said their condition was stable.
Police said the man, who is still at large, is an acquaintance of one of the sisters and that there had been some trouble between them in the past.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
Kobe White Bar Owner
What betting he got his pride damaged and popped!
diagonalslip
hell of a lot of stabbings in Japan lately!!!!!!!!!!!
timeon
Update: the guy was arrested, but for whatever reason news said just “29 years old guy”. He also crashed his car into the taxi. I put my money on the “former bf” disease
Reckless
Says a lot.
garypen
Yeah. It says what time it happened, and that there's nothing unusual about coming home in a taxi from a Saturday night out, at that time.