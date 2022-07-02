2 sisters stabbed in taxi outside their home in Okinawa

Two sisters were stabbed by a man in a taxi in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Local media quoted police as saying the suspect followed the taxi and when it stopped in front of the women’s residence, he parked behind the taxi, and stabbed the two women as they were about to get out of the vehicle. The man then got back into his car and drove off.

The two women suffered stomach wounds and were taken to hospital where doctors said their condition was stable.

Police said the man, who is still at large, is an acquaintance of one of the sisters and that there had been some trouble between them in the past.

