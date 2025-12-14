2 stabbed at amusement facility in Fukuoka; suspect questioned

Police officers guard the scene of a stabbing incident at an amusement facility in Fukuoka on Sunday night.

Two people were stabbed at an amusement facility where an idol group is based in Fukuoka City on Sunday.

Police said a man in his 30s is being questioned in connection with the attempted murder of a man and woman. The man has hinted at his involvement in the crime, and a knife believed to have been used in the incident has also been recovered, police said.

A 44-year-old man who works for the Japanese girl idol group HKT48 and a 27-year-old woman were treated at a hospital for knife wounds.

The facility, Boss E.Zo Fukuoka, houses a hall where HKT48 holds concerts and fan events.

According to the group's official website, some of its members were at an office in the building when the incident occurred but were able to exit safely.

