2 stabbed, one fatally, in Aichi condo; suspect arrested

Police in Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he stabbed his 48-year-old mother and her 52-year-old male acquaintance in the corridor outside his apartment.

According to police, Hisamitsu Hayashi has admitted to stabbing his mother, who resides in Aichi’s Ichinomiya City, and her friend Yoshito Sano, a company employee from Tsushima City, on the second floor of the apartment complex, at around 8:35 a.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Sano died from his wounds while Hayashi’s mother suffered injuries to the abdomen and was in a stable condition on Sunday.

Police said Hayashi’s mother and Sano were visiting him on Saturday morning. A neighbor called 110 after hearing an argument unfold outside Hayashi’s apartment and witnessed the victims being stabbed.

