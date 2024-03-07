2 suspects arrested for assaulting man on Sendai street

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested two men on suspicion of assaulting a man in his 40s on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. as the victim was walking home in Aoba Ward, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the two suspects, a 25-year-old company from Shiogama City in Miyagi Prefecture, and a 35-year-old company employee from Toyonaka City, Osaka Prefecture, are accused of punching the victim in the face multiple times.

After the assault, the victim was able to call 119. Police said he was taken to hospital to be treated for minor facial injuries.

Police arrested the two suspects after identifying them from an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

The 25-year-old suspect has denied the allegation, police said, while the other man said he does not remember. Both suspects were drunk at the time of their arrest, police said.

