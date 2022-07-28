Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 suspects arrested over assault and robbery of man at his home

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested two unemployed men on suspicion of breaking into a man’s house, beating him and then stealing his watch and other personal items. 

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on September 1 last year. Local media quoted police as saying that the 65-year-old victim was asleep when the break-in occurred. Police said the two men, Tomoaki Nomura, 28, and Yuki Takeuchi, 24, woke the victim up and beat him several times with a rod. They stole 10 items worth about 146,500 yen.

The victim suffered injuries to his entire body and was in hospital for two months, police said. 

Police said the man lives with his family in a five-person household. However, he was alone at the time. His wife returned home and contacted the police, saying her husband was “covered in blood.”  

The two suspects were arrested after security camera footage captured the two men on the premises of the house.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Family Living: Toranomon Hills Residential Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Hidden Past”

Savvy Tokyo

How to Donate Hair in Japan

GaijinPot Blog