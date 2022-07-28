2 suspects arrested over assault and robbery of man at his home

Police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested two unemployed men on suspicion of breaking into a man’s house, beating him and then stealing his watch and other personal items.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on September 1 last year. Local media quoted police as saying that the 65-year-old victim was asleep when the break-in occurred. Police said the two men, Tomoaki Nomura, 28, and Yuki Takeuchi, 24, woke the victim up and beat him several times with a rod. They stole 10 items worth about 146,500 yen.

The victim suffered injuries to his entire body and was in hospital for two months, police said.

Police said the man lives with his family in a five-person household. However, he was alone at the time. His wife returned home and contacted the police, saying her husband was “covered in blood.”

The two suspects were arrested after security camera footage captured the two men on the premises of the house.

© Japan Today