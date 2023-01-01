Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 arrested over fatal assault of man on Fukushima street

2 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

Police in Fukushima city have arrested two 25-year-old men on suspicion of killing a man in his 20s during a fight on the sidewalk on Dec 31.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Kyodo News reported that a friend of the victim called 110 and said that two men were beating his friend.

When police arrived, the assailants had fled. The victim was taken to hospital where he died at around 10 p.m. Saturday due to severe internal head injuries.

The two suspects, who were arrested on Saturday, were identified as Akira Kurihara, a company employee, and Shogen Shinogi, also a company employee.

Police said the two suspects have admitted assaulting the man, whom they didn’t know. The victim, the suspects and several other men had been drinking at a bar prior to the incident before some trouble ensued outside the bar.

Police are looking into the circumstances that led up to the fatal assault.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Drunk and violent and a death ensues…tragic!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Akira Kurihara, a company employee, and Shogen Shinogi, also a company employee.

These company employees are some of the most terrible people around.

My advice is, if you spot a company employee, cross the street.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Zoroto - These company employees are some of the most terrible people around.

The only thing apparently more dangerous is the 30-to-50-something-year-old unemployed man still living with their parents. (If you're the parents, that is.)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo