2 arrested over fatal assault of man on Fukushima street

Police in Fukushima city have arrested two 25-year-old men on suspicion of killing a man in his 20s during a fight on the sidewalk on Dec 31.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Kyodo News reported that a friend of the victim called 110 and said that two men were beating his friend.

When police arrived, the assailants had fled. The victim was taken to hospital where he died at around 10 p.m. Saturday due to severe internal head injuries.

The two suspects, who were arrested on Saturday, were identified as Akira Kurihara, a company employee, and Shogen Shinogi, also a company employee.

Police said the two suspects have admitted assaulting the man, whom they didn’t know. The victim, the suspects and several other men had been drinking at a bar prior to the incident before some trouble ensued outside the bar.

Police are looking into the circumstances that led up to the fatal assault.

