crime

2 suspects arrested over murder of man, attempted murder of his wife in Miyagi

MIYAGI

Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested two men on suspicion of killing a 74-year-old man and attempting to kill his 70-year-old wife at their home last September.

Police said the suspects, Takaaki Iwami, 27, a company employee from Miyagi Prefecture, and Mitsuru Mori, a construction worker from Aichi Prefecture, were arrested on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, the two men knocked on the door of the home of Tetsuo Mori at around 8:10 p.m. on Sept 11. They fatally stabbed Mori after he opened the door and also attacked his wife. Mori died from his wounds while his wife sustained a cut to her elbow.

The men fled in a car which police later tracked down after an analysis of surveillance camera footage.

Police said the two suspects have admitted to the charge and said there was some financial trouble between Iwami and Mori’s eldest son and that Iwami had contracted his accomplice on a social networking site to enlist his help in settling the matter. The two suspects did not know each other, police said.

