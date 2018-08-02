2 teachers fired over sexual harassment; one arrested for secretly filming female colleagues

The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education has fired two teachers from separate schools in the capital over sexual harassment cases, one of which involved the inappropriate touching of a child and other voyeurism.

In the first case, a 26-year-old elementary school teacher had reportedly seated a girl from his class on his lap and touched her hips and private areas, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to the Board of Education, the incident occurred twice -- once at the end of June and again at the beginning of July.

The teacher's actions came to light when the girl told her parents after returning home from school and the parents contacted school officials. An offense report with the police, however, was never submitted.

The second case took place at a public junior high school in Tokyo on Oct 24 last year. A teacher at the school, also 26, reportedly installed a camera in the teachers’ changing room at the school for the purpose of secretly filming his female colleagues getting changed, the board said.

A post on an online chatboard, which was apparently uploaded shortly after the camera was installed, revealing the teacher’s actions, caught the attention of the police and led to his arrest after authorities were able to retrieve an SD card with the footage stored in it, Sankei Shimbun said.

The teacher was arrested on Jan 13 and fined 100,000 yen, the board said Thursday.

© Japan Today