2 teens arrested after woman on moped injured by rope across road

Two teenagers were arrested Thursday for allegedly stretching a rope across a road in western Japan in late April, causing a 77-year-old woman to fall off her moped.

The 16-year-old high school students living in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, have denied intending to kill anyone, police said. One was quoted as saying, "I wanted to have fun watching a person fall."

According to the police, the two allegedly stretched a nylon rope between an iron pole in a supermarket parking lot and a barbershop pole across a 7 meter-wide road in Neyagawa at around 2:20 a.m. on Monday.

Around 10 minutes later, the woman, who delivers newspapers, was knocked off her moped on her way to work, breaking her leg.

The two students are believed to have been watching from a distance.

The police said they suspected the involvement of the two teenagers after studying security camera footage and arrested them on suspicion of attempted murder and traffic obstruction.

© KYODO