2 teens arrested for smuggling cannabis ingredient in liquid form

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling liquid that contained tetrahydrocannabinol, a psychoactive component of cannabis, from Thailand, police said.

The pair -- a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old male high school student -- were arrested at Fukuoka Airport on Aug 30 after a customs officer discovered around 14 kilograms of the liquid packed into cardboard containers purporting to be prepackaged curry in the two suitcases the boys were carrying.

The two, who are friends and both residents of Kishiwada, Osaka Prefecture, have admitted to the charge. Their arrest marks the first time any Japanese juvenile has been apprehended by the police for smuggling by plane since 2000 when comparable data became available.

Police suspect the possible involvement of an organization over the illegal sale of cannabis, according to investigative sources.

Their arrest comes as the ingredient, known as THC, has gained public attention in recent years. Any substance containing tetrahydrocannabinol above a specified percentage is prohibited in Japan.

