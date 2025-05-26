 Japan Today
Road accident in Naha
A police officer stands at the scene of a road accident involving a U.S. Marine in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on May 25. Image: Kyodo
crime

2 U.S. Marines arrested in Okinawa for alleged hit-and-run, DUI

2 Comments
NAHA, Okinawa

Two U.S. Marine Corps members have been arrested in Okinawa Prefecture over separate alleged incidents involving a hit-and-run and a case of driving under the influence, prompting the Japanese government to call on the U.S. military on Monday to take countermeasures.

Lance Corporal Ivan Garciamartinez, a 20-year-old assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Camp Hansen, was arrested Sunday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a morning collision in Naha. He is accused of leaving without aiding four members of a family, including two children, who were injured in the crash, and was apprehended later that day near the site, local police said.

An alcohol level twice the legal limit was detected on the suspect's breath, according to the police. He has claimed that he helped the four, who sustained minor injuries, they said.

Corporal Adrian Sanchez, 23, assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Camp Schwab, was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in the city of Okinawa.

The suspect denied the allegation, saying that he thought the alcohol was out of his system.

Following the arrests, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo that such cases are "regrettable" and raise concerns among the locals.

The Japanese government has requested that the U.S. military in Japan take steps to prevent similar incidents and strengthen discipline among its members, he said.

Okinawa Prefecture hosts the bulk of U.S. military installations in Japan, and anti-base sentiment runs deep due to aircraft noise, pollution and crimes committed by American service members.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Again?

So who are really doing harm to Japanese people, the Marines that supposed to protect them or China that being demonized all these times by Japanese media and politics?

Still from this year:

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-marine-arrested-for-trespassing-in-japan/3480129

.

From last year news

https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/society/crime-courts/20240707-197191/

.

Semper fi

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

It's long past due to "export" this criminal behavior to Guam or some other US colonial possession in the Western Pacific.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

