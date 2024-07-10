2 Vietnamese arrested for stealing Tokyo bikes, 70 thefts suspected

Two Vietnamese nationals have been arrested for allegedly stealing two bicycles in Tokyo, investigators said Thursday, in what is believed to be a larger operation involving the theft of some 70 bikes from the capital.
Suspects Vu Quang Quyen, 33, and Bui Duy Cong, 31, were arrested by Tokyo police on suspicion of stealing two cross bikes valued at around 80,000 yen ($500). Investigators believe the pair entered Japan repeatedly from October to steal bicycles, disassemble them into parts and take them to Vietnam.
The suspects have admitted to the allegations relating to the arrest, investigators said. They told police the bikes are popular and sell for high prices in Vietnam, and that the prevalence of parked bicycles in Japan made them easy to steal.
The two are suspected of stealing two bikes belonging to a 34-year-old man from the grounds of a residence in Tokyo's Toshima Ward at around 4 a.m. on July 2.© KYODO
GuruMick
Good way to "clear the books " for outstanding thefts reported to the Police.
In NSW Aust., perps can commit /plea to a number of crimes {usually theft or break n enter } which will not increase the sentence length for the original arrest.
Clears the books.
Crime solved.
My mate came to Japan in the early 70's.
He thought the unattended, unlocked bikes were a scheme, similar to Holland, where you could "borrow " a bike .
Nah....
finally rich
I can count 10 to 15 criminals I met while working for the Immigration that came to Japan exactly with this intent, to pile up as much as they could and go home to count the money. Rinse, repeat.
But vietnamese crime has been out of control these days... from crops to bikes and even copper. I predict things changing in the future.
Fighto!
Perhaps Vietnam is not exactly sending the "cream of the crop" to work in Japan.