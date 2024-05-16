 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

2 Vietnamese nationals arrested amid spate of burglaries

UTSUNOMIYA

Two Vietnamese men have been arrested near Tokyo, one on suspicion of attempted theft and the other for violating immigration law, police said Thursday as they investigate a spate of burglaries across four prefectures carried out by a duo.

A man identified as Hoang Huu Hoa, 25, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to withdraw money from a stolen cash card, while the other, identified as Mai Van Sy, 23, was arrested for allegedly overstaying his visa, they said.

The police suspect they may have been involved in the burglaries across Tochigi, Gunma, Nagano and Fukushima prefectures.

Hoang Huu Hoa allegedly tried to withdraw cash at a convenience store in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, at around 5 a.m. on April 30, using a cash card stolen from a man in his 70s earlier that day in Nikko in the prefecture. He has denied the allegation, they said.

The police arrested him at an accommodation facility in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and later arrested Mai Van Sy, who was with him.

The victim of the Nikko robbery was tied up in his sleep before having his wallet stolen. Similar incidents were reported in Nagano on May 6, Gunma on May 8, and Fukushima on Tuesday.

