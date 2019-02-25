2 women arrested for abandoning woman’s body in mountain forest

Police in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested two women on suspicion of abandoning the body of another woman in a mountain forest earlier this month.

According to police, the two suspects, Noriko Kadoya, 36, who works in an adult establishment, and Kazuyo Ishikawa, 34, who is unemployed, have admitted to taking the body of the woman who was in her 20s, by car and dumping it on Feb 4, Fuji TV reported. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police said the two suspects knew the victim and quoted them as saying they regret their actions.

On Saturday morning, a male acquaintance of both suspects called 110 and said Kadota had killed someone. Police took Kadoya and Ishikawa in for voluntary questioning.

The male acquaintance told police that Kadota and Ishikawa had been working at a hostess club and that there’d been some trouble between them and another woman, presumed to be the victim.

