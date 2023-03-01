2 women killed after car crashes into hospital in Osaka

Two elderly women were killed on Wednesday after a car crashed into a hospital in Osaka, local authorities said.

The 71-year-old driver of the car, South Korean national Oh Chang Su, was arrested on the spot on charges of negligence resulting in death.

It is believed the two victims in their 70s and 80s were passing by when the car plowed through some shrubbery near the entrance of Ikuno Aiwa Hospital around 2:45 p.m., pinning them to a wall, according to investigative sources.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A security camera near the site showed the car driving in the wrong direction before veering onto the sidewalk and crashing into the hospital.

Police called for nearby residents to evacuate, as the accident also caused a gas leak. According to Osaka Gas Co, the leak has since been fixed, with the surrounding area unaffected.

