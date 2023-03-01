Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 women killed after car crashes into hospital in Osaka

0 Comments
OSAKA

Two elderly women were killed on Wednesday after a car crashed into a hospital in Osaka, local authorities said.

The 71-year-old driver of the car, South Korean national Oh Chang Su, was arrested on the spot on charges of negligence resulting in death.

It is believed the two victims in their 70s and 80s were passing by when the car plowed through some shrubbery near the entrance of Ikuno Aiwa Hospital around 2:45 p.m., pinning them to a wall, according to investigative sources.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A security camera near the site showed the car driving in the wrong direction before veering onto the sidewalk and crashing into the hospital.

Police called for nearby residents to evacuate, as the accident also caused a gas leak. According to Osaka Gas Co, the leak has since been fixed, with the surrounding area unaffected.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiruzen Kogen Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Japanese Art Through The Centuries

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog