Image: iStock/kuremo
crime

2 women fatally stabbed at 'girls bar' in Shizuoka

SHIZUOKA

Police in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing the female manager and an employee of a "girls bar."

Tomoka Takeuchi, the 27-year-old manager of the girls' bar, where women serve drinks, and the employee, Rin Ito, 26, were taken to a hospital where they were both confirmed dead.

Ichiro Yamashita, a 41-year-old unemployed man who lives in Fukuroi City, Shizuoka Prefecture, was arrested at the scene.

According to the police, Yamashita entered the bar in Chuo Ward with Ito, and first stabbed Takeuchi in the back multiple times with a knife. He then stabbed Ito.

There were several other customers and staff inside the bar at the time.

Police said they have learned that Yamashita was a regular at the bar.

The incident occurred in an area lined with restaurants and cafes, about 600 meters west of JR Hamamatsu Station.

