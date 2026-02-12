2 women, one girl found dead in apartment in apparent murder-suicide

Two women and one young girl were found dead in an apartment in Mizunami City, Gifu Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, in what police believe was a murder suicide.

According to police, at around 2:20 a.m., a resident of the next-door apartment called 110 and said there was an alarm sounding in the apartment, TV Asahi reported.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene. Two women, one aged in her late 50s or early 60s, and the other in her 30s, and an elementary school-aged girl were found collapsed in one room.

The woman in her 30s was confirmed dead at the scene. The other woman and the girl were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said there were remnants of charcoal briquettes inside the room which was filled with carbon monoxide when they arrived.

None of the three bodies had any external injuries, the front door and balcony door were locked, and there were no signs that the apartment had been ransacked.

The three victims were members of a family, police said.

