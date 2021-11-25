2 women waiting at bus stop killed after being hit by car driven by 75-year-old man

Two women were killed and and two other people injured after a car driven by a 75-year-old man plowed into them at a bus stop in Yokohama on Thursday.
Police have arrested the driver, Tsukimori Sato, a company employee from Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury, Fuji TV reported. The two women killed were aged 45 and 56, while the two injured people were a man and a woman, both in their 70s, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the bus stop in Totsuka Ward. Sato’s car suddenly veered onto the sidewalk and hit the four people standing at the bus stop.© Japan Today
jalan5
Why is this even news...for safety jpain
snowymountainhell
It’s tragic “news”, that’s why. @jalan5 4:58pm
- While we’re here on the topic of reporting crimes, what’s a “klystron”??
Next question: What’s “*jpain” *??
smithinjapan
Another one. Now, what little life this guy has left will be spent behind bars, probably, and he'll pay in compensation as well, and two people with decades left to live are gone. Why? What was he doing that so desperately required him to drive a car that he couldn't have done otherwise?
Derek Grebe
Don't tell me - he mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal?
How many times is this going to have to happen before there is some kind of action?
jeancolmar
Has it occurred to anyone that this driver might have been incompetent to begin with and only got worse as he aged? I have seen enough people who appear to be in the prime of life who are horrid drivers.
All we can say is may those poor ladies rest in peace.
zichi
"klystron" could be a misspelling for keystone as in cops? A klystron is an electronic tube that generates or magnifies microwaves by velocity modulation. But I don't think it's that.
snowymountainhell
Speed
No one here really knows what caused it. You're all just speculating. He might've had a heart attack. A stroke. Had malicious intent. Gas-brake mistake (again).