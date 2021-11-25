Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 women waiting at bus stop killed after being hit by car driven by 75-year-old man

6 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Two women were killed and and two other people injured after a car driven by a 75-year-old man plowed into them at a bus stop in Yokohama on Thursday.

Police have arrested the driver, Tsukimori Sato, a company employee from Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury, Fuji TV reported. The two women killed were aged 45 and 56, while the two injured people were a man and a woman, both in their 70s, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the bus stop in Totsuka Ward. Sato’s car suddenly veered onto the sidewalk and hit the four people standing at the bus stop.

Why is this even news...for safety jpain

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

It’s tragic “news”, that’s why. @jalan5 4:58pm

- While we’re here on the topic of reporting crimes, what’s a “klystron??

@jalan5 Nov. 26 10:14am: “I once saw some trouble like that "near the entrance of a convenience" in Atami, I called their klystrons , and they said "no speak engrish", and hung up.”-

Next question: What’s “*jpain” *??

- @jalan5 4:58pm: “Why is this even news...for safety jpain” -

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Another one. Now, what little life this guy has left will be spent behind bars, probably, and he'll pay in compensation as well, and two people with decades left to live are gone. Why? What was he doing that so desperately required him to drive a car that he couldn't have done otherwise?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Don't tell me - he mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal?

How many times is this going to have to happen before there is some kind of action?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Has it occurred to anyone that this driver might have been incompetent to begin with and only got worse as he aged? I have seen enough people who appear to be in the prime of life who are horrid drivers.

All we can say is may those poor ladies rest in peace.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"klystron" could be a misspelling for keystone as in cops? A klystron is an electronic tube that generates or magnifies microwaves by velocity modulation. But I don't think it's that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Thanks for a response @zichi 5:41pm. Here was the original post in “Crime”:

Nov. 23 08:11 pm: “Perhaps one of native speakers or the more learned etymologists here can explain the use of the word “klystron” in the context of the @10:14am response to this crime story? Could the intended word be referring to a police “klaxon” as in “telephone” or “call box”? -

“The only Google reference to this strange word, other that a vacuum tube, is (coincidentally?) a previous, similar use was ‘here’:

@fuzzylogic Jul 4, 2016 1:44pm: Responding to [@smithinjapan “Didn't know 2012 was "the old days", since that was the case that inspired this investigation. What's the officer's excuse for all the recent mishandlings?] “Only in Japan! yep doesn't surprise me, good ol klystrons at work, but they are expert race soldiers.” - *

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/osaka-prefectural-police-neglected-investigating-2300-cases-including-homicides

@jalan5 10:14am: “I once saw some trouble like that "near the entrance of a convenience" in Atami, I called their klystrons , and they said "no speak engrish", and hung up.”- “

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No one here really knows what caused it. You're all just speculating. He might've had a heart attack. A stroke. Had malicious intent. Gas-brake mistake (again).

1 ( +1 / -0 )

