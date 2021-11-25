2 women waiting at bus stop killed after being hit by car driven by 75-year-old man

Two women were killed and and two other people injured after a car driven by a 75-year-old man plowed into them at a bus stop in Yokohama on Thursday.

Police have arrested the driver, Tsukimori Sato, a company employee from Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury, Fuji TV reported. The two women killed were aged 45 and 56, while the two injured people were a man and a woman, both in their 70s, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the bus stop in Totsuka Ward. Sato’s car suddenly veered onto the sidewalk and hit the four people standing at the bus stop.

