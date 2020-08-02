2 yakuza members arrested over attempted murder

Police in Kobe said Sunday that two members of a yakuza gang have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to police, the two suspects — Tatsuya Miura, 44, and Shigetoshi Miyauchi, 52 — belong to the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, Fuji TV reported. The two men are accused of attacking a 44-year-old male acquaintance in July by spraying a substance on his face and then slashing him several times with a knife. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the attack was apparently caused by trouble over a woman

