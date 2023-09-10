Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2-year-old boy dies after being left in car for 9 1/2 hours; grandmother arrested

7 Comments
OKAYAMA

Police in Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after she left her two-year-old grandson in a car for 9 1/2 hours on Saturday. The child died of suspected heatstroke.

According to police, Setsuko Shibata left her grandson Haruto Mese in a child seat in the back of her car in the car parking lot of a hospital, Kyodo News reported. Shibata works at the hospital as an assistant caregiver.

Police said Shibata told them she completely forgot about Haruto until she returned to the parking lot after work. She said the child had lost consciousness. He was taken inside the hospital where he died later due to suspected heatstroke. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Police said the boy was in the car from 8:15 a.m. until 5:40 p.m. The local weather agency said the outside temperature in the area on Saturday reached a high of 31.7 degrees but that it would have been more than 40 degrees inside the locked car.

Shibata said she had picked up Haruto from her daughter and was supposed to take him to a nursery on her way to work but was quoted by police as saying she completely forgot he was in the car.

7 Comments
Shibata works at the hospital as an assistant caregiver.

Caring other people while ignoring her child?

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Wow she has to live with this.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

How many times is this [now] here in Japan?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

It's easy to blame the individual.

But, if the mom and grandma were working full time (not sure if that's the case), this is partly a system failure. A lot of young parents struggle to get adequate childcare support.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Michael MachidaToday 07:14 am JST

How many times is this [now] here in Japan?

Curious to know, do you ever see kids left in cars in Japan?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Wow she has to live with this.

I'd be on suicide watch.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Imagine the daughter or daughter in law receiving the bad news.

Shibata must have been overworked and has too much on her plate.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

