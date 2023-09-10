2-year-old boy dies after being left in car for 9 1/2 hours; grandmother arrested

Police in Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after she left her two-year-old grandson in a car for 9 1/2 hours on Saturday. The child died of suspected heatstroke.

According to police, Setsuko Shibata left her grandson Haruto Mese in a child seat in the back of her car in the car parking lot of a hospital, Kyodo News reported. Shibata works at the hospital as an assistant caregiver.

Police said Shibata told them she completely forgot about Haruto until she returned to the parking lot after work. She said the child had lost consciousness. He was taken inside the hospital where he died later due to suspected heatstroke. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Police said the boy was in the car from 8:15 a.m. until 5:40 p.m. The local weather agency said the outside temperature in the area on Saturday reached a high of 31.7 degrees but that it would have been more than 40 degrees inside the locked car.

Shibata said she had picked up Haruto from her daughter and was supposed to take him to a nursery on her way to work but was quoted by police as saying she completely forgot he was in the car.

