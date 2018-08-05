2-year-old boy fatally hit by motorbike while returning from fireworks festival

A two-year-old boy died after he was hit by a motorcycle while he was returning home from attending a fireworks festival in Tokyo on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. in Itabashi Ward, Fuji TV reported. The motorbike rider, Tetsuya Otani, 49, a self-employed resident of Kita Ward, has been arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death.

Police said the boy and his family had come from Kawagoe in Saitama Prefecture, to watch the annual Itabashi fireworks festival. After the festival ended, the family had dined at a nearby restaurant. They were on their way to the parking lot where their car was when the child ran ahead and out onto the street.

Otani was quoted by police as saying the boy ran out in front of him and that he tried to stop his bike but couldn’t do so in time.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

© Japan Today