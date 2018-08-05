2-year-old boy fatally hit by motorbike while returning from fireworks festival

A two-year-old boy died after he was hit by a motorcycle while he was returning home from attending a fireworks festival in Tokyo on Saturday night.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. in Itabashi Ward, Fuji TV reported. The motorbike rider, Tetsuya Otani, 49, a self-employed resident of Kita Ward, has been arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death.
Police said the boy and his family had come from Kawagoe in Saitama Prefecture, to watch the annual Itabashi fireworks festival. After the festival ended, the family had dined at a nearby restaurant. They were on their way to the parking lot where their car was when the child ran ahead and out onto the street.
Otani was quoted by police as saying the boy ran out in front of him and that he tried to stop his bike but couldn’t do so in time.
The boy was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.© Japan Today
7 Comments
Login to comment
letsberealistic
Very sad.
One of the reasons we decided to not have our children in Japan; people and traffic are often forced to be too close to each other.
John Mccann
but the parents who allowed the kid to run out into the street is not in trouble... ? the motorist was at the wrong place at the wrong time
seif
it's the parents' fault, not the biker.
ShinCebu
This is why i drive very slow on a very narrow road. as in about about 10-15kph. Tobidashi is always possible anytime. I hate my neighbors who run fast even in a very narrow road.
cucashopboy
letsberealistic - sorry but I don't follow your reasoning there. Japanese cities have low car ownership and most of Tokyo is a maze of narrow roads where cars can't get over about 30km/h with a few major roads with a large number of pedestrian crossings. Where I live,, all the kids walk to school each day and I'm far less concerned about them being involved in a traffic accident than most of my friends in Britain with children. I can think of plenty of reasons not to have kids but am surprised to hear traffic stated as one of them.
Disillusioned
It's a sad fact that drivers and motorcyclists in Japan are penalised for the stupidity of careless parents. I cannot count the amount of times I've seen toddlers running freely along streets and through car parks. I have no doubt the parents are blaming the motorcyclist too.
On the other hand, I have learned to drive extremely cautiously in Japan because of these types of idiots and many more. I narrowly missed a 30's guy today on bicycle as he flew through a stop sign at a blind intersection. It was only the fact that I was traveling at 20kph and was able to stop that saved his life.
nakanoguy01
You know, I'm a super cautious parent who always tries to be next to my children when we are outside. BUT it just takes one second for your kid to run out ahead. We have no idea from this brief news article who bares more blame but to criticize the parents from this brief blurb is pretty reckless.