crime

2-year-old girl on bike dies, mother injured after being hit by car

OSAKA

A two-year-old girl riding her bicycle died and her 35-year-old mother was seriously injured after they were hit from behind by a car in Settsu, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday.

Police said the 31-year-old driver of the car, Ryo Kashiwagi, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death. Fuji TV reported that the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Kashiwagi’s vehicle hit the bicycle, pinning it against a power pole. The child, Ito Tsukada, was taken to hospital where she died later Friday, while her mother, who had been walking beside the bicycle, sustained light injuries.

Police said Kashiwagi told them he seemed to black out a few seconds before the accident.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

