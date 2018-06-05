20 police officers arrest knife-wielding man outside Gunma convenience store

An unemployed 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a convenience store in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday night.

Police said the suspect, Teruaki Takei, entered the store at around 8:20 p.m. and threatened the female cashier with a knife and demanded money, Fuji TV reported. Before making off with 190,000 yen in cash, Takei beat the victim’s head several times.

A passerby noticed was going on inside the store and called police. When Takei exited the store, police approached him. As he started intimidating the officers with a knife, more police arrived, carrying sasumata (two-pronged poles to restrain attackers) and batons. In all, about 20 officers were on the scene as Takei was subdued.

Police said Takei has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed money.

