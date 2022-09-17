20-year-old man apparently commits suicide after stabbing 15-year-old brother

A 20-year-old man apparently committed suicide after stabbing his 15-year-old brother at their home in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on Friday night, police said Saturday.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy’s mother called 119 at around 6 p.m. and said that he had been stabbed by his older brother, local media reported. The boy was taken to hospital where he was treated for knife wounds to his back and shoulder. Police quoted doctors as saying his wounds were not life-threatening.

The victim's mother said that her two sons had got into an argument before the stabbing. Her 20-year-old son ran out of the house after stabbing his brother. His body was found later about 500 meters away in the parking lot of an apartment building. Police said he apparently jumped from the roof or stairwell of the building.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

