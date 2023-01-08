Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

20-year-old man arrested for abusing 2-year-old daughter of girlfriend

KYOTO

Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of abusing the two-year-old daughter of his girlfriend by flinging her to the floor of their apartment.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. Police said Shuta Matsumura, a hospitality industry worker, is accused of throwing the child onto the floor, causing a contusion to her forehead. He also put her on a sofa and hit her.

The child’s mother, who is in her 20s, called 110. Police said Matsumura, who was drunk when they arrived, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he has no recollection of the incident. The mother said Matsumura got irritated after her daughter began crying.

The child’ injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Another child-abusing scum that needs to be severely dealt with. Hoping karma catches up and ends him.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

20-year-old man

> 20-year-old BOY (fixed the headline)

Another worthless piece of gutter trash.

Lock him up, 30 years hard labor with no parole.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Drunk at 7:20am? There is the problem.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Too young to be a husband, let alone be a father.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

