20-year-old man arrested for assault at Coming-of-Age ceremony in Yokohama

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a security guard at a Coming-of-Age ceremony on Monday.

According to police, Rima Aramaki, a part-time worker from Kawasaki City, grabbed a 20-year-old security guard by the chest and shoved him to the ground outside Yokohama Arena at around 3:50 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Aramaki had met up with about 10 friends after attending a ceremony in his hometown of Kawasaki.

Police said Aramaki was drinking alcohol with his friends when he received a warning for dropping and breaking a Japanese sake bottle on the pedestrian deck of Yokohama Arena.

The security guard was not injured, police said.

