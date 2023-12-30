20-year-old man arrested for assaulting girlfriend says he thought she was cheating on him

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, who is in her 20s, after accusing her of cheating on him.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:45 a.m. Friday at the apartment where they both live in Toyohira Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

The woman told police her boyfriend, who is a university student, beat her face for about 15 minutes, leaving her with a serious injury to her left eye. After the assault, she ran to a nearby koban (police box).

Police said the boyfriend was drunk when they got to the apartment. Police quoted him as saying he and his girlfriend got into an argument after he accused her of cheating on him.

© Japan Today