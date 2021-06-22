20-year-old man arrested for attempting to kill 5 family members

Police in Fukuoka city have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed five family members at their home.

According to police, Jukiya Iwasaki went on a stabbing rampage after a family dispute at their municipal apartment complex in Hakata Ward at around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. A neighbor heard screams and called 110.

Iwasaki’s 42-year-old mother was the most seriously injured after being slashed in the head. Police said Iwasaki’s teenage sister, grandmother, 64, uncle, 35, and a female relative, 40, also sustained knife wounds. The victims were all taken to hospital but their wounds are not life-threatening.

Following the attack, police found Iwasaki near the crime scene with visible injuries on both arms. After his arrest, he was quoted by police as saying he “doesn’t remember” what happened.

© Japan Today