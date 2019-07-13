Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

20-year-old man arrested for beating grandfather to death in Ibaraki Pref

1 Comment
IBARAKI

Police in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 66-year-old grandfather with whom he lived.

According to police, Hiroki Kawasaki has admitted to killing Masaichi Kawasaki at around 2:30 p.m. Friday by beating him several times about the head with a blunt object, Fuji TV reported.

The suspect’s 66-year-old grandmother called 119 at around 3:20 p.m. and reported that her husband was collapsed on the floor. When officers arrived at the scene, Masaichi was lying on his back in a room on the second floor of the residence, bleeding from his head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Hiroki was found about four hours later in front of a koban (police box) where he had gone to apparently turn himself in.

Five people live in the house – the victim, his wife, his 87-year-old mother, his younger brother, 63 and the suspect.  

Police said Kawasaki has so far given them no motive for killing his grandfather

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Another day another family murder.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

shakespeare was here

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Culture

Tenki No Ko (Weathering with You): The Story, Themes, and Music Revealed So Far

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Tokorozawa

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo