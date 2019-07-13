20-year-old man arrested for beating grandfather to death in Ibaraki Pref

Police in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 66-year-old grandfather with whom he lived.

According to police, Hiroki Kawasaki has admitted to killing Masaichi Kawasaki at around 2:30 p.m. Friday by beating him several times about the head with a blunt object, Fuji TV reported.

The suspect’s 66-year-old grandmother called 119 at around 3:20 p.m. and reported that her husband was collapsed on the floor. When officers arrived at the scene, Masaichi was lying on his back in a room on the second floor of the residence, bleeding from his head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Hiroki was found about four hours later in front of a koban (police box) where he had gone to apparently turn himself in.

Five people live in the house – the victim, his wife, his 87-year-old mother, his younger brother, 63 and the suspect.

Police said Kawasaki has so far given them no motive for killing his grandfather

