20-year-old man arrested for cutting high school girl’s skirt at train station

OSAKA

Police in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of property destruction after he cut the skirt of a high school girl with a knife at a train station on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, Shoto Kaku, a part-time worker from Kadoma City, is suspected to be the culprit behind more than a dozen similar incidents targeting school girls around Neyagawa City between June 24 and 27, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said that Kaku was behind the girl on an escalator inside Keihan Electric Railway’s Kayashima Station at around 7:30 a.m. on June 24. The girl was heading to school at the time. With a knife measuring 30 cm in length, Kaku cut her school uniform skirt and fled the train station.

Kaku emerged as a suspect after surveillance camera footage showed him on the escalator behind the girl. Following his arrest on Monday, he was quoted by police as saying, “I was interested in her underwear.”

Dangerous individual

