crime

20-year-old man arrested for drunk driving after attending Coming-of-Age Day ceremony

SAITAMA

Police in Iruma, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man who attended a Coming-of-Age Day ceremony by driving to the venue intoxicated and without a valid driver’s license. 

According to police, Shin Machida, a company employee, was also involved in a hit-and-run accident while heading to the ceremony venue on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Machida was driving a car registered in his father’s name.

At the ceremony, a police officer on guard smelled alcohol on Machida’s breath and asked him to submit to a breathalyzer which showed he was over the legal limit. Machida was quoted by police as saying he had been drinking champagne with a friend in a park. He also admitted that he didn’t have a driver’s license.

It was learned later that 40 minutes before Machida arrived at the ceremony venue, there was a report of a vehicle rear-ending a car waiting at a traffic light. Although the driver fled the scene, the driver of the car that was rear-ended told police that the man was dressed in traditional hakama attire.

Police said Machida’s car matched the description of the one that left the scene of the accident.

