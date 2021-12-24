20-year-old man arrested for drunk driving after fatal car crash

Police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury, as well as drink-driving, after the minivan he was driving crashed into a signpost pole, killing two women and injuring three others in the vehicle with him.

Police said the driver, Shuhei Okada, a university student, has admitted to the charge.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday at an intersection, Fuji TV reported. The minivan crashed head-on into the pole. Two women ― students from Tokyo, aged 19 and 20 ― died of their injuries, while three other men and women, aged between 18 and 20, suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police quoted Okada as saying he and his friends had been drinking alcohol which they had bought at a convenience store and were out all night at a karaoke establishment prior to the accident.

Police said some of the passengers also face a charge of aiding and abetting Okada for allowing him to drive while under the influence of alcohol.

© Japan Today